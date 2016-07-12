Your Instagram grid is a sacred space meant primarily for lattes and landscapes. It is not the place to memorialize whatever random asshole you happen to be casually dating at any given time. Khloé Kardashian knows this.

In a new post on her website and app, the businesswoman and Buddhist nun-esque relationship guru said that she is not a fan of making new (or even not-so-new) relationships Instagram-official.

"Luckily, none of the men I've been with have been super active on social media," she wrote. "Only one guy tried to post about us and I straight-up told him, 'This is a private relationship — we don't need to broadcast everything!'"

So when is it OK to make your relationship Instagram official? Well, "some people can date for a year and still not feel comfortable with that," Khloe wrote. "There's no right or wrong time frame, but when you do make things public — whether it's to 10 friends or 10 million followers — just know that you are opening up your relationship to other people's opinions, which can cause problems."

What kinds of problems? Ones that begin with a "D" and end with an "A." Which is to say: Drama!

"It opens up your relationship to be misinterpreted," she wrote. "Other people could see your guy liking sexy pictures and start talking, and it just causes unnecessary drama."

And all of this is not even to mention the murky waters one risks treading if the relationship ends on an acrimonious note. Then, you're forced to go back and do a heavy duty Insta-cleanse to erase all proof that your ex ever existed. That alone could be enough to dissuade you from advertising your budding relationship on the 'Gram. Just ask Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris.