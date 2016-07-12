Watch Laci Green Reimagine Famous Movie Romances With a Feminist Twist

Most of your favorite rom-coms are inherently sexist. So, YouTuber Laci Green fixed them.
Green parodied scenes from some of the most famous rom-coms to reimagine them as feminist — and it's brilliant.
For example, remember that scene from The Notebook when Noah threatens to commit suicide by leaping off a ferris wheel if Allie won't agree to go out with him?
Here's Green's far more palatable take.
Check out Green's sharp takes below:
