Watch Laci Green Reimagine Famous Movie Romances With a Feminist Twist
YouTube

By Jessica Eggert
Most of your favorite rom-coms are inherently sexist. So, YouTuber Laci Green fixed them. 

Green parodied scenes from some of the most famous rom-coms to reimagine them as feminist — and it's brilliant.

For example, remember that scene from The Notebook when Noah threatens to commit suicide by leaping off a ferris wheel if Allie won't agree to go out with him?

Here's Green's far more palatable take.

Check out Green's sharp takes below:

Source: YouTube

