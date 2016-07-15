Black Women on Twitter Won't Be Silenced About Racist Stereotype #LoudBlackGirls

While there's an enduring sexist trend of criticizing and policing women's speech — from chiding vocal fry to policing words such as "like" and "sorry" — for women of color, this misogynistic tendency is also compounded by racism.

Black women speaking at a normal volume in their natural tone of voice are easily dismissed as being loud or angry. On Friday, writer and activist Feminista Jones posted a Twitter blast, asking black women to talk about how they "found their individual voice and how they use it," subverting the racial stereotype with the hashtag #LoudBlackGirls.

Jones began the thread remembering Erica Garner, Eric Garner's sister, who said she had to be "belligerent to be heard" after the death of her brother. "When I hear #LoudBlackGirls, I think of how many of us are routinely silenced by violence," Jones wrote.

I think of how Maya Angelou was mute after rape. I think of how she became a #LoudBlackGirl through her writing and activism.

I think about how Black girls are suspended and expelled from schools more than anyone else, silenced in their education #LoudBlackGirls

I think about how we silence ourselves to avoid the "Angry Black Woman" stereotype when we really just need to be heard #LoudBlackGirls

Other women joined in, using the hashtag to recount their own experiences of being pegged as a "loud black girl," sharing how they've learned to eschew the stereotype and express themselves.

My HS friend group was called the "loud black girls" because we laughed too much and enjoyed each others presence. #loudblackgirls #blackjoy

My volume doesn't matter. If they don't like what they're hearing, I'm just one of those #LoudBlackGirls

@FeministaJones I use my voice to challenge the anti black and mysogynist bullshit that comes out my classmates mouths #LoudBlackGirls

I support #LoudBlackGirls because they're expected to quietly accept the way the world throws them away.https://twitter.com/feministajones/status/753881084430016512 ...

I fought against being one of those #loudblackgirls, but life taught me that closed mouths don't get fed. You will hear me.

Others pointed out deep-seated double standards that ask black women to stay silent, unless their voices serve dominant groups:

Black Women are always too loud until you want us to show up at a protest to yell for you. #LoudBlackGirls

And at least one user admitted that they're still on a journey toward self-acceptance:

@FeministaJones To be honest, st 37 years old I'm still trying to find it. I think sexual trauma and oppressive conditioning by misguided

"All they can do is try to silence us so we don't steal their shine and their power," Jones tweeted. "Nah. We not having it."

Correction: July 15, 2016

A previous version of this story misstated Erica Garner's relation to Eric Garner.