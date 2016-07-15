Black Women on Twitter Won't Be Silenced About Racist Stereotype #LoudBlackGirls
Twitter

Black Women on Twitter Won't Be Silenced About Racist Stereotype #LoudBlackGirls

By Marie Solis
 | 

While there's an enduring sexist trend of criticizing and policing women's speech — from chiding vocal fry to policing words such as "like" and "sorry" — for women of color, this misogynistic tendency is also compounded by racism. 

Black women speaking at a normal volume in their natural tone of voice are easily dismissed as being loud or angry. On Friday, writer and activist Feminista Jones posted a Twitter blast, asking black women to talk about how they "found their individual voice and how they use it," subverting the racial stereotype with the hashtag #LoudBlackGirls.

Jones began the thread remembering Erica Garner, Eric Garner's sister, who said she had to be "belligerent to be heard" after the death of her brother. "When I hear #LoudBlackGirls, I think of how many of us are routinely silenced by violence," Jones wrote.

Other women joined in, using the hashtag to recount their own experiences of being pegged as a "loud black girl," sharing how they've learned to eschew the stereotype and express themselves.

Others pointed out deep-seated double standards that ask black women to stay silent, unless their voices serve dominant groups:

And at least one user admitted that they're still on a journey toward self-acceptance:

"All they can do is try to silence us so we don't steal their shine and their power," Jones tweeted. "Nah. We not having it."

Read more:
At Obama's Town Hall, He Talks About Race and Policing Without Using the Word "Racism"
One Brutal Truth Every White Ally Needs to Hear About Racism and White Privilege
At the 2016 ESPYs, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Others Take Stand for Black Lives

Correction: July 15, 2016
A previous version of this story misstated Erica Garner's relation to Eric Garner.

Share:
Marie Solis
By Marie Solis
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Jan. 5, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage