While Twitter continues to ignore its need to update its abuse policies, Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones spent most of her Monday highlighting tweets she received from racist and sexist trolls.

Jones tweeted that the vitriol she's received is "fucking disgusting" and invited people to go to her wall to see all the tweets she's received from people.

Some people on here are fucking disgusting. I'm blocking your filthy ass if retweet that perverted shit. Just know that now bitches!!

Ok I have been called Apes, sent pics of their asses,even got a pic with semen on my face. I'm tryin to figure out what human means. I'm out

You know I'm gonna stop blocking so y'all can go through my feed yourself and see the bs. You won't believe the evil. It's fucking scary

As Jones said, most of the tweets she received included racist comparisons to apes. Many of the tweets compared her to Harambe, the gorilla killed in May by zookeepers in Cincinnati Zoo.

I'm exposing you suck mfspic.twitter.com/WLzRzE92RV

Exposing I hope y'all go after them like they going after mepic.twitter.com/ojK5FdIA0H

Don not but his shitpic.twitter.com/LRjS7eQNSS

So sadpic.twitter.com/WQn097m9hn

Yep so sad these people have mothers and sisters and aunts. So fucking sickeningpic.twitter.com/fEVLEgUfGh

I just don't understandpic.twitter.com/N9xWoXPttu

Comparing people of color to gorillas stems from a centuries-old racist belief among Western whites that black people were "mentally inferior, physically and culturally unevolved, and apelike in appearance," according to one study. Popular in the 1800s and early 1900s, minstrel shows asserted these racist depictions of black people by putting white people in black face and accentuating certain facial features to poke fun at black people.

The online vitriol comes on the heels of Ghostbusters' first weekend in theaters. The tweet storm is especially ironic in that the movie is a dissection of the harassment, taunting and general unpleasantness that women face on the internet.

Controversial right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos responded to Jones' tweets by trying to paint her as "[playing] the victim" and when she responded, he insulted her intelligence.

Ghostbusters is doing so badly they've deployed @Lesdoggg to play the victim on Twitter. Very sad!

Barely literate. America needs better schools! https://twitter.com/Lesdoggg/status/755167588859125764 ...pic.twitter.com/BIYVbBq0Ln

After Jones blocked him, he tweeted sarcastically he was "rejected by yet another black dude."

rejected by yet another black dudepic.twitter.com/jRrsNJQ2JY

As Monday night came to a close, Jones requested that her Twitter users be vocal about sexism and racism on Twitter.

Stop letting g people get away with being ignorant. You stupid people to shut up. Tell them to shut up real talk. Say something.

People retaliated by requesting that Twitter ban Yiannopoulos — who uses the handle "@Nero" — though as of press time, they were not successful.

BanNero because just tweeting in support of this hashtag is a dangerous act. He channels more violence on this website than any other user.

If you want to show support for @Lesdoggg & ALL of the women Nero has harassed, tell @Support to #BanNero

I think Milo has pissed in everyone's cornflakes enough. Harassment isn't a right. #BanNerohttps://twitter.com/RoyalHoeliness/status/755210414766497792 ...

BanNero because we're sick of watching him target women and minorities for the "crime" of being women and minorities. @support

BanNero might not accomplish everything, but it's a small goddamn step for @Support to take to make this platform better.

It's all too easy for racists to create burn accounts. @support Fix your issues so burn accounts are impossible. #LoveforLeslieJ #BanNero

Many also tweeted their support.

Leslie Jones is one of the greatest people I know. Any personal attacks against her are attacks against us all. #LoveForLeslieJ @Lesdoggg

Stand with @Lesdoggg #loveforlesliej she is an inspiration and a legend in the makingpic.twitter.com/dqotlPAETd

Going through @Lesdoggg's TL and reporting all the scum for harassment. It's time consuming but worth it. Everyone needs to pitch in here.

Hey @Lesdoggg, we love you too.pic.twitter.com/nzGbBnnUvf

@Lesdoggg You are awesome and funny as hell. I'm sorry Twitter was such trash today.

@lesdoggg, I'm so sorry about the day you're having. Those people are fools, and you are 1,000,000x better. We love you. #BeLouder

By the end of the night, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reached out to Jones and asked her to direct message him.

@Lesdoggg Hi Leslie, following, please DM me when you have a moment

Here's hoping something comes of this.