Donald Trump's Campaign Manager: Women Struggling Because Their Husbands Can't Pay Bills

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager, caused an uproar Thursday night, after he said women "can't afford their lives" because "their husbands can't afford ... paying for the family bills."

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews was visibly taken aback by Manafort's comments. "Is that 21st-century talking?" Matthews asked. "Wives are concerned about how their husband's doing at work?"

Manafort sidestepped the host's question, and continued:

"Because they can't afford their lives anymore. That's the point," he said. "To some people, it's a matter of jobs."

But to many on Twitter, it was a matter of old-fashioned sexism, literally:

Paul Manafort tells @HardballChris women are worried that their husbands won't make enough $$ to support them. DID WE GO BACK TO 1950?

"There are many women in the world who worry their husbands can't pay for their family lives" Welcome to 1950, Paul Manafort #MSNBC #RNC

News for Paul Manafort. It's 2016 and women support themselves. And this NJ woman won't be voting for Trump.

Good God. Can someone pls inform this Manafort guy it is 2016. Guess he's trying to win June Cleaver's vote.http://www.politico.com/story/2016/07/rnc-2016-paul-manafort-women-husbands-bills-225985#ixzz4F5jUnUtP ...

No. Words. Manafort: Women will vote Trump because their husbands can't pay billshttp://www.politico.com/story/2016/07/rnc-2016-paul-manafort-women-husbands-bills-225985 ...

Manafort's comments could deal yet another blow to Trump's popularity among women — who back Hillary Clinton over Trump by wide margins.

In a recent Bloomberg poll, 63% of women said they could never vote for Trump.