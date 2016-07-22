Donald Trump's Campaign Manager: Women Struggling Because Their Husbands Can't Pay Bills

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager, caused an uproar Thursday night, after he said women "can't afford their lives" because "their husbands can't afford ... paying for the family bills."
MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews was visibly taken aback by Manafort's comments. "Is that 21st-century talking?" Matthews asked. "Wives are concerned about how their husband's doing at work?"
Manafort sidestepped the host's question, and continued:
"Because they can't afford their lives anymore. That's the point," he said. "To some people, it's a matter of jobs."
But to many on Twitter, it was a matter of old-fashioned sexism, literally:
Manafort's comments could deal yet another blow to Trump's popularity among women — who back Hillary Clinton over Trump by wide margins.
In a recent Bloomberg poll, 63% of women said they could never vote for Trump.
