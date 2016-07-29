Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, Hillary Clinton became the first woman in American history to accept the presidential nomination for a major political party. Unsurprisingly, feminism was a motif peppered throughout her acceptance speech.

But GOP candidate Donald Trump didn't miss the opportunity to mock his opponent, alluding to the sexist trope of a shrill, hysterical woman in the process.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump wrote: "Crooked Hillary Clinton made up facts about me and 'forgot' to mention the many problems of our country in her very average scream!"

The DNC and RNC, as many pundits noted, characterized the country using antithetical tones, which were also reflected in each convention's marquee moment: Trump's acceptance speech painted a doomsday picture of the country, while Clinton's was founded on optimism.

"He's taken the Republican Party a long way from 'morning in America,' to 'midnight in America,'" Clinton said during her acceptance speech, making reference to former President Ronald Reagan's campaign slogan.

"We will not build a wall," she said, referring to Trump's proposal to prevent Mexicans from entering the country, inverting his message of xenophobia to inclusivity. "Instead, we will build an economy where everyone who wants a good-paying job can get one. And we'll build a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants who are already contributing to our economy."

While the GOP candidate rattled off a list of the multifarious problems he believes the country faces — from surging crime to undocumented immigrants to Islamic extremism — Clinton offered one: Trump.

With Trump as her opponent, said Clinton, the stakes for this general election were too high for the country to ignore.

"America is once again at a moment of reckoning," Clinton said. "Powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart. Bonds of trust and respect are fraying. And just as with our founders, there are no guarantees. It truly is up to us. We have to decide whether we're going to work together, so we can all rise together."