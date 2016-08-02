James Baldwin's Birthday: Writers, Scholars Share Tributes to the Late Black Social Critic

Were he alive today, Tuesday would have marked essayist and social critic James Baldwin's 92nd birthday.

Born in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Aug. 2, 1924, Baldwin produced a treasure trove of commentary on racial inequity and LGBTQ issues — so much of which still rings true. Baldwin died Dec. 1, 1987.

To celebrate his birthday, modern writers, scholars and critics, including Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude Jr. and the writer Feminista Jones, shared tributes to Baldwin on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest. We are a better world because you were in it and told us the truth.pic.twitter.com/iYrpkM8H1C

"I was not born to be a slave: I was not born to become the equal of the slave-master." -James Baldwin

Happy Birthday to my 2nd favorite author, James Baldwin, whose pen crafted stories of our greatest joys and deepest sorrows.

Baldwin lived proudly as an openly gay man.

And he did so at a time when the respectability politics that captured the African-American community heavily encouraged heteronormativity. The significance of his sexuality wasn't lost on those paying tribute to Baldwin on Tuesday.

James Baldwin on being poor, black and gay: "I thought I'd hit the jackpot."https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-rfiG6ubVc ...

James Baldwin was born today in 1924. A black gay man who refused to let things be.We're richer for this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Baldwin ...

Happy Birthday to James Baldwin. A black, openly gay activist when it was dangerous to be both

Baldwin didn't just write essays about the state of things — he was a playwright and a poet, too.

Born during the Harlem Renaissance, Baldwin was later was acquainted with some of the biggest contemporary activists, artists, actors, singers and luminaries of his time, like Nina Simone and Marlon Brando.

@nlyonne Nina Simone and James Baldwin pic.twitter.com/GGFsJdiNaf

Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, James Baldwin, John Oliver Killens, Odetta, & Louis Lomax: Association of Artists for Freedompic.twitter.com/elmWzaktso

"Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within" - James Baldwinpic.twitter.com/jly938ywqN

Want more? Check out Goodreads' exhaustive list "Best of James Baldwin" list.