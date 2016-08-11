How to Get More Units Quickly in ‘No Man’s Sky’

No Man's Sky is the hottest new game for Playstation 4 and PC, and we're here to help you make the most of it. The game takes place in an imaginary galaxy, and the concept is pretty open-ended — you're free to explore and build on the different planets you discover. But you'll need money to make your dreams come true.

Money is called "units" in the game, and there are a few ways to acquire it. The simplest way is to get more units is by mining for valuable minerals. Just find a planet with lots of rare minerals and mine 'em up. Be judicious about how much you're selling them for. Some of the most expensive minerals are Emeril, Gold, Titanium and Chrysonite, according to iDigitalTimes.

In order to get the most out of your mining, you should also think about upgrading your ship and your Exosuit so you can marry more minerals, IGN points out.

Besides mining, you can also look for valuable objects in plants. Two specific things to look out for are Albumen Pearls and Gravatino Balls, both of which are highly valuable, Arekkz Gaming says in a YouTube tutorial. They're held within plants — if you interact with certain plants and they open up to reveal Albumen Pearls or Gravatino Balls. The Sentinels will probably come after you, though, so either fight hard or run fast.

If you're feeling a little more aggressive, you can also just destroy and rob other ships.