While the world obsesses over whether or not Olympians should wear makeup and that guy who scaled Trump Tower, over on Instagram, there's a war brewing.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Chloë Grace Moretz posted a black-and-white picture of her bare shoulder on the beach on Instagram.

The picture was snapped by her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, the up-and-coming model (and son of David and Victoria Beckham), and looks innocent enough. Beckham took the photo, Moretz liked it, so Moretz posted it. We can all just move along, right?

A photo posted by (@) on

Well, wrong. Despite this just being the photo of Moretz's bare back, many people have taken issue with it. Outlets are already reporting on how Moretz appears to be "topless" in the photo, and according to some, that's hypocritic as hell. You see, back in March, Moretz shook the internet when she tweeted Kim Kardashian West after West posted that infamous and censored nude photo of herself in the mirror.

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOLpic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1

"I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies," Moretz tweeted to Kardashian, who is at the helm of her own $150 million empire.

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-

@KimKardashian - just our bodies.

Rather that celebrating Kim Kardashian West's right to show off her body in any way she wants, Moretz appeared to be shaming her for it. And now here is Moretz, appearing topless herself.

In an article titled, "Chloe Grace Moretz topless photo on social media; irony abounds," Huffington Post writer Cole Delbyck writes that the photo "seems a tad hypocritical in retrospect."

And judging by the comments left on Moretz's photo, many, many others think exactly the same thing.

"Funny how you were blaming KK for the same kind of pic months ago," one commenter wrote. Another: "Ermm I thought you were against nude selfies?", and another: "She says that there is no need of girl to go topless, yet she is topless in this pic."

However, there are plenty of people calling out just how strange it is that everyone seems to be freaking out and even slut-shaming Moretz over a bare shoulder.

"IT'S A BACK, CHILL OUT. THE GIRL PROBS DIDN'T WANT SOME DODGY TAN LINE," one commenter wrote, with another chiming in: "It's just her back — you need to calm down and leave her alone! People wear bikinis, for gosh sakes!!"

Although Moretz did insist that she was wasn't slut-shaming Kim Kardashian West with her tweet back in March, maybe this will make her realize that people have the right to post on social media in any way they please, and that doesn't change if your name happens to be Kim Kardashian West or Chloë Grace Moretz.

In the meantime, we'll be patiently awaiting a response from Kim.