Hello, and welcome to #AreTheyGoals, a brand new feature in which we cyber-stalk a celebrity couple that has been heralded as #goals, and then ask ourselves the obvious question: "Well, are they goals?"

Given that this week has been all about the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, it was natural for our inaugural #AreTheyGoals couple to be American swimmer Michael Phelps and his fiancée Nicole Johnson. Phelps and Johnson have recently been declared #goals by a number of different sources, largely on account of their smitten social media presence.

While there is no Merriam-Webster definition for the nebulous concept of #goals, the term clearly implies that it is meant to signify that a couple has attained an aspirational level of love and commitment.

And so the time to fact-check has come. Let us examine five pieces of recent Instagram evidence.

1. This humorous selfie.

A photo posted by (@) on

Some might look at this and think, "Jeez, that's not a nice face to be making while your fiancée plants a kiss on your cheek." But a better interpretation of this selfie would be: "LOL. They don't take themselves too seriously!"

Verdict: Goals.

2. This non-humorous selfie that appears to have been taken, but not posted, on the same night as the above humorous selfie.

A photo posted by (@) on

The quote-unquote "silly" version of this picture was good, but this is a nice take as well. It serves as proof that we are dealing with a celebrity couple that truly can do both.

Verdict: Goals.

3. This post-childbirth portrait.

A photo posted by (@) on

Phelps is shirtless and extremely hot in this picture, which helps. But the true goals-iness of the shot can be seen in Nicole's eyes, which display the love and contentment of a woman who feels truly blessed.

Verdict: Goals.

4. This serene family snapshot.

A photo posted by (@) on

It's nice that this picture captures an intimate moment between a young couple and their new baby and all, but here's the thing: Michael looks well-rested and Nicole looks positively exhausted! Is he not helping out with the baby enough? I wonder.

Verdict: Not goals.

5. This poignant moment at the Olympics.

A photo posted by (@) on

Johnson not only cheered her man on from the sidelines as he dominated all of his events this week, but she also somehow managed to so with their bored-ass baby on her lap. That takes commitment.

Verdict: Goals.

And so. With a four-to-one ratio, it looks like all the reports of Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson being #goals are indeed accurate.

Thank you for joining us for this week's edition of #AreTheyGoals? Have a great weekend! Maybe go for a nice swim with bae! So you too can be #goals!