Trans rights activist Hande Kader was raped and burned to death in Turkey

In Turkey, the LGBTQ community is mourning the loss of transgender rights activist and sex worker Hande Kader.

Kader's body was found raped and brutally burned on Aug. 12 in Istanbul and now activists across the world are demanding justice for her death and the greater violence inflicted upon the the LGBTQ community, BuzzFeed reported. According to Kader's friends, she was last seen in a client's car.

While homosexuality is not illegal in Turkey, according to BuzzFeed, discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ community is staggering.

Kader, who was 22 years old, was a big voice in bringing awareness to the violence against sex workers and the LGBTQ community in Turkey. She made multiple appearances throughout the country, like the Gay Pride parade in Istanbul in 2015, where police opened fire at protesters with rubber bullets and water cannons.

In tribute to her activism and in protest against anti-trans violence, the hashtag #HandeKadereSesVer, or give voice to Hande Kader, started trending. Here are some the most powerful tweets:

Rest in peace baby... You deserved to be who wanted to be and love who you wanted to love #HandeKadereSesVerpic.twitter.com/pyyRu2NhaH

handekaderesesver idc what you think about trans people, nobody deserves to be raped, beaten and burnt alive

this is disgusting. how is beating, raping then burning to death someone more acceptable than being transgender? #HandeKadereSesVer

this is absolutely horrible & disgusting. how dare you do something so terrible to a woman who just wanted to be herself. #HandeKadereSesVer

This is so horrifying. Tell me again how Trans people are dangerous when hateful people like this walk around. #HandeKadereSesVer

Spare a thought tonight for transgender activist #HandeKader burnt to death in #Turkey hate crime #HandeKadereSesVerpic.twitter.com/2Q7cevtFxC

Turkey has one of the highest rates of anti-trans killings, according to a 2016 Transgender Europe report. The Istanbul LGBTI Pride Week Committee released a statement that they will be marching in the streets on Sunday demanding justice for Kader.

"We feel great anger: our beloved friend Hande Kader was burned to death," the statement said. "Hande was a person who raised her voice against hate crimes and encouraged everyone to raise their voices too."