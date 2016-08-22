14 photos show the remarkable Kurdish women in little-known militias who are fighting ISIS

"I miss Limar and Gabriella and worry that they must be hungry, thirsty and cold — but I try to tell them I'm fighting to protect their future," Babylonia, in her mid-thirties, told Agence France-Presse in 2015.

Babylonia speaks of her children, whom she left — along with her husband and hairdressing career — to join a women's militia in northeast Syria with the mission of defeating ISIS, also known as Islamic State or Daesh.

Long before the United States announced its plans in 2015 to allow women into combat roles, men and women Kurdish were fighting alongside each other.

There are minority Syriac Christians and another force known as the YPJ — the sister group to the mainstream Kurdish, all-male YPG militia — which are composed solely of women.

The women fighters have been part of a crucial initiative to protect the Tishrin Dam, for example. The dam is strategic as it is an energy source for the heavily contested town of Kobane in northern Syria, Al Jazeera reported in May.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images A YPJ fighter takes a break from training in Syria to play with some puppies in Al-Qahtaniyah, northeastern Syria, near the Turkish border.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images A YPJ fighter poses at a training camp in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria

The women not only subvert gender stereotypes, but also seek to protect the liberties afforded to them, which they would not have living in ISIS-controlled areas.

"I used to work for a Syriac cultural association, but now I take pleasure in working in the military field," Thabirta Samir, in her mid-twenties, told AFP.

"I'm not afraid of Daesh, and we will be present in the coming battles against the terrorists," she added.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images YPJ fighters assemble and disassemble their guns during training in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images A YPJ fighter poses at a training camp in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images Fighters sit and talk, taking a break from training in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images YPJ shooting practice at the training camp in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images YPJ shooting practice during training in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images YPJ fighters train at a camp in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images YPJ fighters take a break from training in Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria, to eat lunch together.

Delil Souleiman/Getty Images A puppy surveys the YPJ fighters in training.

AFP/Getty Images YPJ fighters run in the middle of training in Al-Qamishli, Syria, in 2013.

AFP/Getty Images A YPJ fighter sits on sandbags in 2013 on the frontline of a battle against ISIS in Derek, Syria.

AFP/Getty Images A YPJ fighter trains in Al-Qamishli, Syria, in 2013.