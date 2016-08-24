One tweet exposes the sexist contradictions underpinning Trump's criticism of Clinton

Hillary Clinton has taken hits from all sides from Republican nominee Donald Trump, who's dubbed her "crooked" and a "pathological liar" with "bad judgment." For the most part, Trump's insults have played on what some would call a sexist trope of perceiving Clinton as unlikable and dishonest.

But as Trump launched into a new round of attacks on his opponent this month, one Twitter user pointed out that, when held up side-by-side, some of Trump's criticisms don't make a shred of sense.

"Choose your own adventure," wrote @OhNoSheTwitnt, the first choice being "Hillary is a feeble old woman," and the second, "Hillary is powerful enough to rig a presidential election."

"Can't be both," @OhNoSheTwitnt added.

Trump, of course, has gone both routes.

A curious contradiction: Once Trump clinched the Republican nomination, he projected his persistent complaints of a "rigged system" — which he once thought would prevent him from making it to the Republican National Convention stage — onto Clinton, who he says will fix the election in her favor.

Trump's campaign website even asks supporters to sign up to be a "Trump election observer." Volunteers who enter their info into a form then receive a confirmation email reassuring them his campaign will "do everything we are legally allowed to do to stop crooked Hillary from rigging this election."

So, at the least, Clinton must be sharp and cunning enough to be able to pull off a stunt that huge and that covert. Right?

Wrong. According to Trump, Clinton also happens to be too weak and sickly to be fit for the presidency.

"To defeat crime and radical Islamic terrorism in our country, to win trade in our country, you need tremendous physical and mental strength and stamina," Trump said at an Aug. 16 Wisconsin rally, according to the Washington Post. "Hillary Clinton doesn't have that strength and stamina."

What's more, Trump supporters have continued to stoke old rumors that Clinton suffered a stroke resulting in brain damage in 2012 and new conspiracy theories that she had an on-camera seizure on the campaign trail in June.

To silence the speculation, Clinton opened a jar of pickles on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night — because patriarchy just won't STFU.