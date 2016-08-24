Want to see an almost unbelievable amount of sexism and misogyny crammed into one, action-packed video? Check out this supercut of 70 examples of sexism on Fox News, helpfully compiled by Media Matters for America, a non-profit organization that responds to "news or commentary that is not accurate, reliable, or credible and that forwards the conservative agenda," according to its website.

Check out the Fox News supercut below, assuming you can handle such gems as "There's gotta be some downside to having a woman president, right?" and "To be taken seriously, you can't wear skintight jeans." And also "Is there something about the female brain that is a deterrent for getting onboard with tech?"

The video is all the more upsetting considering the recent ousting of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, following allegations from Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson that Ailes repeatedly sexually harassed her.

Watch the whole disturbing compilation here — if you can stomach it: