Well, this is embarrassing. Just three weeks after its release, No Man's Sky, one of the most anticipated games of 2016, already has several gamers asking for refunds — and getting them. Users on the PlayStation Network, Amazon and Steam have all reported successful requests for refunds.

Reddit user TheMuteness detailed instructions for obtaining a refund from Steam in a post. He urges players to calmly state their case by citing articles, interviews and promotional materials that could be interpreted as misleading.

The redditor suggests users remind Steam of the customer's value to the service as sincerely and reasonably as they can. "BE FIRM AS A CONSUMER," the post concludes.

Since No Man's Sky was released, gamers have complained that studio Hello Games and CEO Sean Murray deliberately misled consumers about the game's features, including a lack of multiplayer options. Numerous bugs and glitches hampered No Man's Sky's launch, as well.

Sean Murray discussing the 'No Man's Sky' multiplayer feature, which some gamers have pointed to as a "lie" about the game YouTube

With news of No Man's Sky's return policy spreading, consumers might find it difficult to obtain a refund as more requests are filed. While Steam's refund policy is typically pretty strict, the platform does state, "Even if you fall outside of the refund rules we've described, you can ask for a refund anyway and we'll take a look." Good luck with that, Steam.

