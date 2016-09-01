Here’s what the internet is saying about Xbox Scorpio, the 2017 successor to the One S

The Xbox One S is currently the talk of the gaming community, but that buzz has an approaching expiration date as Microsoft's anticipated Project Scorpio has a release date of winter 2017.

Dubbed "the most powerful console ever," Project Scorpio will boast significantly improved visuals, processing speed and 4K resolution along with virtual reality capabilities. Microsoft has also confirmed there won't be any Scorpio-exclusive games, meaning Xbox One gamers will be able to reap the benefits as well.

The release date of of Xbox's Project Scorpio is still a ways away, but here's some of the early commentary around the internet:

Great thing is with Project Scorpio as part of #XboxOne family all your games will work, no Scorpio exclusives, so no one gets left behind

PS4 NEO out 1 year before Project Scorpio. It's not cool to self hype a console idea that far in advance with spec promises that will change

"You wanted power" "You wanted community" "You wanted choice" Wisdom words from Phil Spencer bringing us true content of Project Scorpio.

Xbox - Project Scorpio... This is gonna be madness...and so will the price... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1dRgWpGePs&feature=share ...

Its being said that "Project Scorpio" specs is significantly better then playstation 4.5 Neo. That being said, playstation has downgraded.

PS4neo wants to compete with #ProjectScorpio lmfao good luck Scorpio will destroy you

Considering #WindowsHolographic's future in VR headsets, #ProjectScorpio's home screen could be floating in your living room.

The Xbox One S looks cool, but I think I'd rather hold off for Project Scorpio.

Take a look at Microsoft's official Project Scorpio trailer, below: