Just two minutes into Amy Schumer's set in Stockholm on Wednesday, a man yelled out, "Show us your tits!" It's a decision he has likely lived to regret after getting a very public clapback and subsequently making international headlines.

The comedian posted video of their interaction on practically every single one of her official social media outlets Thursday: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. You get the picture.

Schumer didn't skip a beat before asking everyone near the offender to point him out for her.

Giphy The offender

To top it all off, he was wearing a T-shirt that said, "I love pussies," because of course he was.

"What do you do for a living?" Schumer asked.

"Sales," he responded.

"Sales," Schumer repeated. "How's that working out? Is it going well? 'Cause we're not buying it." The stadium erupted in laughter and applause.

She continued: "That's really cute, that's really cute. But if you yell out again, you're going to be yelling 'Show your tits' to people in the parking lot, because you're going to get thrown out, motherfucker."

As security approached, she asked them not to throw him out just yet, but to "look him in the eye." Consider yourself warned, man who loves pussies.

But he couldn't help himself, yelling out once more a little later in the set. "I'm sorry... now it's time," she said, cuing the security guards who began to usher him out.

"I was about to go anyway," he said. (Sure you were.)

"We're gonna miss you so much," Schumer responded. "I already miss you."

Watch it all go down here: