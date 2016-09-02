Here's everything we know about 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' multiplayer so far

The latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise is forthcoming with a Nov. 4 release date. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare takes the battle to space, which fans aren't too thrilled about, judging from the staggering number of dislikes on the YouTube video for the official trailer. Nevertheless, Infinite Warfare is pushing the series forward. As usual, multiplayer will be a big part of that agenda.

Fans can expect the return of classic combat modes like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag and Domination, but Infinite Warfare will introduce several new features as well. "Defender" is a new mode akin to "playing keep-away when we were kids," Dave Stohl, head of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's developer Infinity Ward, told USA Today. "It's like having the ball and you're trying to keep it away from the other team."

'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' trailer YouTube

Another major change is the introduction of "combat rigs," which are unique combat suits that can be worn for circumstances suited to specific warfare a player is engaging in. From USA Today:

If you're more a team player, you can opt for the tactical Stryker rig, or Phantom, a sniper-based rig if you prefer to work covertly. Each rig features one of three weapons to choose and one of three "traits" to give players a battlefield boost.

Perhaps the biggest adjustment of Infinite Warfare's multiplayer is the shift in battlefield locations. With much of the game set in outer space, a number of new tactical maps will be introduced. Zero-gravity environments will provide challenging new battlegrounds where players can duke it out.

Last but not least: Zombies are back.

First introduced by another developer, Treyarch, the popular mode is back in Infinite Warfare, appearing for the first time on an Infinity Ward-produced Call of Duty title. Unlike multiplayer and the single-player campaign for Infinite Warfare, this year's edition of zombies will not be set in space, though it will be located in "Spaceland," an amusement park. Check out the reveal trailer below: