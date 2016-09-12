"I Am Ugly": Powerful YouTube video shows why you shouldn't hate your flaws
"I Am Ugly": Powerful YouTube video shows why you shouldn't hate your flaws

By Anna Swartz
The image of a woman looking in the mirror and criticizing what she sees is so familiar, it's almost a cliche. But this powerful video from YouTuber Rachel Levin flips the trope and throws it into a startling light.

The video starts with a woman staring at herself in the mirror, rattling off a list of complaints about her body.

Source: Mic/YouTube

That is, until a version of her younger self appears, demanding that she say the insults straight to her child self's face.

Source: Mic/YouTube

But the woman can't tear down the little girl.

Source: Mic/YouTube

The message is clear. 

When you imagine saying the bad things you think about your body aloud to your younger self, they suddenly seem a whole lot crueler. 

"If you wouldn't say it to yourself when you were little, then why would you say it to yourself now?" the video asks.

Source: YouTube

In the description of the video on YouTube, Levin explained that she had been wanting to make this "for a while," and urged followers to share the video "with whoever needs it."

Watch the whole video below:

