Black college students are not just underrepresented in majors that lead to top salaries — in business and fast-growing science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, fields.

Turns out graduates who do beat the odds are still punished financially.

In fact, the highest-paying degrees for African-American undergrads also happen to be the most unequal in terms of median future salary.

A white pharmacy graduate can expect to make 40% more than a black grad with the exact same degree: $119,000 versus $84,400, according to a Bloomberg analysis of new Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce data.

Pretty shameful and sad, especially considering pharmacy is the highest-earning field for black students.

Here's Bloomberg's full "worst" 10 list, ranked by future median salary gap for full-time workers aged 25 to 59 with bachelor's degrees.

1. Pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences and administration: $119,000 for white graduates; $84,400 for black graduates

2. Chemical engineering: $103,000 for white graduates; $72,800 for black graduates

3. Electrical engineering: $100,000 for white graduates; $72,200 for black graduates

4. Miscellaneous industrial arts and consumer services: $65,200 for white graduates; $40,200 for black graduates

5. Economics: $79,500 for white graduates; $55,200 for black graduates

6. Computer science: $88,300 for white graduates; $65,200 for black graduates

7. Industrial production technologies: $76,800 for white graduates; $55,400 for black graduates

8. Chemistry: $69,100 for white graduates; $48,900 for black graduates

9. Finance: $76,200 for white graduates; $56,700 for black graduates

10. Management information systems and statistics: $82,500 for white graduates; $63,200 for black graduates

The Bloomberg analysis, which covered more than 50 of the most common college majors, also showed degrees that resulted in the smallest racial salary gap between white and black graduates.

The bad news?

Four of the five most equally paying majors — art and music education, fine arts, elementary education, theology and religious vocations — all pay less than $50,000 a year.

The only exception: Black and white graduates can expect to make about $65,000 working in the field of nursing.