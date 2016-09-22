Marion Cotillard just responded to the rumors that she broke up Brangelina

On Wednesday night, French actress Marion Cotillard shared a post on Instagram addressing widespread rumors that she'd had an affair with Brad Pitt, thus triggering the actor's recently announced separation from his wife, Angelina Jolie.

In the short message, Cotillard said she was in love with her current partner and the father of her son, Guillaume Canet, "the only one that I need" — and essentially flipped "the media and the haters" the bird.

"This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into," Cotillard wrote. "I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up."

"Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting," she continued. "He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing."

"And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery," Cotillard concluded. "Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment."

Rumors of an affair started via a report in the New York Post's "Page 6" gossip section and rapidly spread across the internet. Although there was no evidence offered to substantiate the report, Cotillard faced a deluge of online criticism from trolls — most of who seemed happy to place the entirety of the blame for Pitt and Angelina's split on Cotillard, despite the fact Pitt would in fact be the culpable one in any such scenario.