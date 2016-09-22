Here's what Twitter is saying about the PlayStation 4 Pro
By Aric Suber-Jenkins
The PlayStation 4 Pro, set to arrive Nov. 10, is the latest edition of Sony's popular console brand. The revamped system boasts 4K resolution and HDR technology along with revved-up hardware. Since its reveal on Sept. 7, the internet has had a lot of thoughts on the new console and its competitors, like Xbox's Project Scorpio.

The response has been... negative, to say the least. Here's what Twitter is saying:

Aside from 4K resolution and HDR, the PS4 Pro doesn't have any real groundbreaking features. The absence of a 4K Blu-ray player is notable.

Others criticized the shape of the new console.

Whatever happened to that original name? The "pro" title brought out a little snark.

Though there is scattered praise here and there...

...most people just don't really get the point.

Maybe you're better off with another option?

