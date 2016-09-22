Here's what Twitter is saying about the PlayStation 4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro, set to arrive Nov. 10, is the latest edition of Sony's popular console brand. The revamped system boasts 4K resolution and HDR technology along with revved-up hardware. Since its reveal on Sept. 7, the internet has had a lot of thoughts on the new console and its competitors, like Xbox's Project Scorpio.
The response has been... negative, to say the least. Here's what Twitter is saying:
Aside from 4K resolution and HDR, the PS4 Pro doesn't have any real groundbreaking features. The absence of a 4K Blu-ray player is notable.
Others criticized the shape of the new console.
_____________________________________________
Read more:
iPhone battery hacks: Tricks to help you squeeze more life out of your battery
iPhone stolen? This is what you need to do now.
iPhone backup: Here's the best way to make an easy iPhone backup
iPhone 7 camera: The key differences between iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 camera
Xbox Scorpio release date, price and how it stacks up to the competition
_____________________________________________
Whatever happened to that original name? The "pro" title brought out a little snark.
Though there is scattered praise here and there...
...most people just don't really get the point.
Maybe you're better off with another option?