Here's what Twitter is saying about the PlayStation 4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro, set to arrive Nov. 10, is the latest edition of Sony's popular console brand. The revamped system boasts 4K resolution and HDR technology along with revved-up hardware. Since its reveal on Sept. 7, the internet has had a lot of thoughts on the new console and its competitors, like Xbox's Project Scorpio.

The response has been... negative, to say the least. Here's what Twitter is saying:

So aside from being prettier & running... better (?)... if you own a PS4, & have infinite cash, why should you get a PS4 Pro?

Aside from 4K resolution and HDR, the PS4 Pro doesn't have any real groundbreaking features. The absence of a 4K Blu-ray player is notable.

The iPhone 7 Plus has no telephoto OIS The PS4 Pro has no UHD Blu-ray Corner cutters! Sad!

Delay the PS4 Pro and ship it with a 4K Blu-Ray Drive. https://t.co/pgcng6zj4z

Others criticized the shape of the new console.

The PS4 Pro literally looks like two PS4 slims stacked on top of each other. #PlayStationMeeting

Introducing the PS4™ Propropropro

_____________________________________________

Read more:

iPhone battery hacks: Tricks to help you squeeze more life out of your battery

iPhone stolen? This is what you need to do now.

iPhone backup: Here's the best way to make an easy iPhone backup

iPhone 7 camera: The key differences between iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 camera

Xbox Scorpio release date, price and how it stacks up to the competition

_____________________________________________

Whatever happened to that original name? The "pro" title brought out a little snark.

PS4Pro. Video game console for people that are pro video gamers. Finally a video game console that fucking gets it! ????#PlayStationMeeting

PS4 Pro? Not PS4 Neo? I liked Neo more. #PlayStationMeeting

Though there is scattered praise here and there...

Not gonna lie... I just saw some PS4 Pro footage of #FFXV.... it *does* look like a completely different game. Graphics wise, very noticable

...most people just don't really get the point.

Not sure about PS4 Pro. You want console power? Get a Scorpio. You want an intro next-gen console? Get a PS4. The PS4 Pro is for...?

until i come up with something more thorough, here's my analysis of today's PlayStation thing https://t.co/xfaRwOXs1e

i think with the help of a $5 bottle of wine, visual quality between PS4 and PS4 Pro should be about even

Maybe you're better off with another option?