Arizona campus preacher who told women they "deserve rape" has been arrested

A man known for roaming the University of Arizona campus telling women they "deserve rape" has reportedly been arrested for assaulting a woman.

According to the Arizona Daily Wildcat, the man, known as Brother Dean Saxton, was up to his usual tricks when a woman approached him. According to a witness, archaeology graduate student Marijke Stoll, Saxton leaned back and kicked the woman directly in the chest.

Stoll called 911 and university police arrived on the scene shortly after and arrested Saxton, the Daily Wildcat reported.

In addition to being arrested, Saxton has been banned from campus for a year.

"She was just walking up to him, her hands at her side," Stoll told the Daily Wildcat. "She was probably just going to go up and say something to him."

"He definitely did it intentionally; it was not an accident at all," Stoll added. "He assaulted her."

This guy was roaming around a campus in Arizona saying this about woman.

The Daily Wildcat reported on Saxton in 2013 after he interrupted a sexual assault awareness week month event at the University of Arizona with a sign reading, "You deserve rape."

Saxton, who was a junior classics and religious studies major at the time, said then, "If you dress like a whore, act like a whore, you're probably going to get raped," according to the Daily Wildcat.

Kendal Washington White, then-interim dean of students, told the Daily Wildcat that while they found his message to be "vulgar and vile," there was little the office could do since it's "protected speech." White added, "He has yet to, at this point, violate the student code of conduct."

But physically kicking someone on campus? That'll do it.

According to Raw Story, the woman whom Saxton kicked celebrated Saxton's arrest on Twitter.

"Brother Dean thinks he's so invincible but I just got him arrested and banned from campus so HA," she wrote on Tuesday, Raw Story reported. "Sometimes you gotta take one for the team and get kicked in the chest."