Donald Trump just patronized Hillary Clinton in a transparently sexist way
Getty Images

Donald Trump just patronized Hillary Clinton in a transparently sexist way

By Emily C. Singer
 | 
Paid post by
America's Next... is Mic's home for coverage of the issues, people and moments that matter most in the 2016 presidential election. For breaking updates on Election Day, download Mic's new iOS app (it's free).

It didn't take long for Donald Trump to take a sexist jab at Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate Monday night in New York. 

During a discussion of trade policy, Trump charged that politicians like Clinton were unable to promote pro-worker trade policies, asking his opponent whether it was "okay" to refer to her as "Secretary Clinton."

"In all fairness to Secretary Clinton — yes, is that okay?" Trump said with a sarcastic tone of Clinton's title. "Good. I want you to be very happy. It's very important to me," he added, as Clinton smiled with bemusement.

Sexism was expected to be a theme of the debate, given that Clinton is the first female presidential candidate to grace a debate stage.

But Trump's sexist jab came just 10 minutes in to a 90-minute debate.

People on Twitter were up in arms about Trump's sexist undertome.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Jan. 5, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage