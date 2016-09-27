Donald Trump just doubled down on his sexist Rosie O'Donnell insults

At the close of Monday night's presidential debate, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton tried to nail opponent Donald Trump on the sexist remarks he's made about women. Trump not only didn't deny them — he owned up to them, unapologetically.

"Somebody who's been very vicious to me [is] Rosie O'Donnell," Trump said of the comedian and longtime Trump adversary. "I said very tough things to her. And I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her."

Trump, of course, was referring to misogynistic statements he's made over the course of his career, among them calling O'Donnell and several other women "fat pigs," "dogs," "slobs" and "disgusting animals."

The comments were only the latest in a years-long string of insults Trump has hurled at O'Donnell over the course of his career. On Monday, Trump claimed O'Donnell had spent "millions of dollars in negative ads" targeting Trump, which he said contained falsehoods.

Source: Mic/MSNBC

Clinton brought up Trump's track record with other women, recalling a time Trump called former Miss Universe Alicia Machado "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping" — the latter, Clinton said, a reference to Machado's Latina heritage.

"She has become a U.S. citizen, and you can bet, she's going to vote this November," Clinton said.