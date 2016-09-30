Donald Trump is once again under fire for misogynistic behavior, this time concerning former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado.
Hillary Clinton brought up Machado at the first presidential debate on Monday as an example of Trump's penchant for sexism, reminding Americans of how Trump fat-shamed Machado after she won the Miss Universe pageant in 1996 by calling her "Miss Piggy" and forcing her to work out in front of television cameras to lose weight.
However, Trump's behavior toward Machado — whom he has continued to fat-shame and slut-shame in the days since the debate — is not a one-off.
It's indicative of a long-standing pattern of offensive comments Trump has made about women's looks and their character.
Mic combed through Trump's Twitter feed to find the most egregious instances of his sexist attacks. They provide a good look at Trump's treatment of women over the past few years — in addition to other sexist comments he's made in media appearances, such as the time he and radio shock jock Howard Stern discussed how "vagina is expensive" in 1997.
Here's a running list of the women he's attacked on Twitter since 2012: