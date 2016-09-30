Donald Trump is once again under fire for misogynistic behavior, this time concerning former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado.

Hillary Clinton brought up Machado at the first presidential debate on Monday as an example of Trump's penchant for sexism, reminding Americans of how Trump fat-shamed Machado after she won the Miss Universe pageant in 1996 by calling her "Miss Piggy" and forcing her to work out in front of television cameras to lose weight.

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?

However, Trump's behavior toward Machado — whom he has continued to fat-shame and slut-shame in the days since the debate — is not a one-off.

It's indicative of a long-standing pattern of offensive comments Trump has made about women's looks and their character.

Mic combed through Trump's Twitter feed to find the most egregious instances of his sexist attacks. They provide a good look at Trump's treatment of women over the past few years — in addition to other sexist comments he's made in media appearances, such as the time he and radio shock jock Howard Stern discussed how "vagina is expensive" in 1997.

Here's a running list of the women he's attacked on Twitter since 2012:

Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington

@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision.

How much money is the extremely unattractive (both inside and out) Arianna Huffington paying her poor ex-hubby for the use of his name?

@laurasgoldman: .@realDonaldTrump why is it necessary to comment on .@ariannahuff looks? Because she is a dog who wrongfully comments on me

Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winner Cher

@cher--I don't wear a "rug"-it's mine. And I promise not to talk about your massive plastic surgeries that didn't work.

Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Sarah Jessica Parker

Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winner Bette Midler

@BetteMidler talks about my hair but I'm not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body --- so I won't. Is this a double standard?

While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct.

Breast-feeding mothers

The TIME Magazine cover showing late age breast feeding is disgusting--sad what TIME did to get noticed. @TIME

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell

@ForeverMcIn: @realDonaldTrump how much would it take for you to make out with Rosie O'Donnell?" One trillion, at least!

Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful!

Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb - other than that I like her very much!

Rosie O'Donnell just said she felt "shame" at being fat-not politically correct! She killed Star Jones for weight loss surgery, just had it!

Women serving in combat

Maybe I'm old fashioned but I don't like seeing women in combat.

26,000 unreported sexual assults in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together?

The Generals and top military brass never wanted a mixer but were forced to do it by very dumb politicians who wanted to be politically C!

What do you think about the push to put women into high intensity combat situations?

Female Celebrity Apprentice contestants

Some of the women on Celebrity Apprentice are absolutely crazy - maybe the wildest thing ever on reality television. Watch tonight!

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly

I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter!





@gene70: @FireFlyFury @megynkelly @realDonaldTrump And this is the bimbo that's asking presidential questions? https://t.co/oU1uUGnuWb

Do you ever notice that lightweight @megynkelly constantly goes after me but when I hit back it is totally sexist. She is highly overrated!

If crazy @megynkelly didn't cover me so much on her terrible show, her ratings would totally tank. She is so average in so many ways!

Watching other networks and local news. Really good night! Crazy @megynkelly is unwatchable.

Re Megyn Kelly quote: "you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever" (NOSE). Just got on w/thought

@timjcam: @megynkelly @FrankLuntz @realDonaldTrump Fox viewers give low marks to bimbo @MegynKelly will consider other programs!

Heidi Cruz, wife of Sen. Ted Cruz

@Don_Vito_08: "A picture is worth a thousand words" @realDonaldTrump #LyingTed #NeverCruz @MELANIATRUMP https://t.co/5bvVEwMVF8

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd

Wacky @NYTimesDowd, who hardly knows me, makes up things that I never said for her boring interviews and column. A neurotic dope!

Crazy Maureen Dowd, the wacky columnist for the failing @nytimes, pretends she knows me well--wrong!

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski

Tried watching low-rated @Morning_Joe this morning, unwatchable! @morningmika is off the wall, a neurotic and not very bright mess!





Just heard that crazy and very dumb @morningmika had a mental breakdown while talking about me on the low ratings @Morning_Joe. Joe a mess!

And last but not least, Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is weak and ineffective - no strength, no stamina.

When I said that Hillary Clinton got schlonged by Obama, it meant got beaten badly. The media knows this. Often used word in politics!