'Pokémon Go Generation 2' rumors: Potential features coming in 2017's major update

Pokémon Go recently received new updates that added a restructured gym system and catch bonuses. It's a solid pair of patches which should appease some of Pokémon Go's decreasing fanbase. But it's probably not going to be enough. Niantic is going to have to do something radical, and it'll likely come in the form a massive update that will introduce Pokémon Go players to "Generation 2."

At its core, Generation 2 would represent a new ecosystem of Pokémon to work with. These new creatures will probably comprise of the Johto region's monsters found in Pokémon Gold and Silver — the second line of Pokémon games that released back in 1999. But even the addition of new Pokémon won't end the monotonous cycle of collecting new species. Pokémon Go players want to actually do something with them. That's where Niantic could truly change the game.

An early crop of Generation 2 rumors are beginning to sprout across the internet. The features they detail should be taken with a massive grain of salt, but Niantic CEO John Hanke has already confirmed new Pokémon will be added to the game. With that being said, we can entertain these ideas a little dose of skepticism.

Neurogadget suggests that several game-changing features could be added during a number of updates in late 2016 and early next year. Among them: Pokémon trading and trainer battles. If accurate, these updates would completely transform the Pokémon Go experience from a whimsical collector's app to a fully-realized game akin to the Pokémon Game Boy and DS titles. If and when Niantic implements these patches, Pokémon Go could become a global sensation once again.

A couple of other new features could be on the way as well. Region-locked Pokémon would mean several creatures are only available in certain parts of the (real) world. Apparently people are speculating Miltank would only be available in North America, for example, and Heracross would be limited to Asia. You would have to really put in some effort to catch 'em all.

Breeding and baby eggs could be introduced, as well. These eggs would hatch into pre-evolution Pokémon such as Pikachu's baby form, Pichu. And when the new batch of Pokémon arrive, trainers could have more starter options — probably Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile from Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Pokémon Go will definitely find itself back in the headlines if Niantic comes through with these updates. For now, we'll have to wait and see.