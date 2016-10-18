'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' release date, trailer, gameplay and more

Nintendo's acclaimed Zelda series returns with a new journey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. First announced in 2013, the game underwent several delays before confirming a release for 2017. Here's what we know about the latest chapter in the Zelda franchise, Breath of the Wild.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild release date

Breath of the Wild's arrival is confirmed for 2017, but a specific release date remains unknown. Some sites are reporting that the game could arrive as early as March 2017, but until Nintendo confirms that, it's just pure speculation.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer debuted back in June at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. The game looks absolutely gorgeous — a cross between Ocarina of Time's detailed visuals and Wind Waker's cel-shaded graphics. Take a look at the E3 trailer below:

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' trailer Nintedo/YouTube

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gameplay

Link's new adventure marks a shift from the traditional Zelda formula thanks to a vast open world environment. This contrasts with the franchise's previous games, which placed an emphasis on defined checkpoints and entrances to new areas.

Here's how Nintendo describes the game:

Forget everything you know about 'The Legend of Zelda' games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,' a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across fields, through forests and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the ruined kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning open-air adventure.

Due to the open-world nature of Breath of the Wild, players will have to do a lot more exploring as they defeat enemies and gather items to assist them on their journey. There are over 100 "Shrines of Trials" to discover, which can be tackled in any order, offering more exploratory freedom than previous Zelda games.

Breath of the Wild will also have amiibo compatibility. "Tap the Wolf Link amiibo (sold separately) to make Wolf Link appear in game," Nintendo explained as an example. "Wolf Link will attack enemies on his own and help you find items you're searching for."

Anticipation is high for the next installment of the Zelda series, which arrives exclusively on the Wii U and Nintendo NX. Stay tuned for updates on Breath of the Wild's specific release date once Nintendo makes the announcement.