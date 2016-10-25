New 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' live-action trailer shows outer space shenanigans

When things are wild at work, you go home and play a little Call of Duty online. When things are wild everywhere — read the news — you might need to take your Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare gaming time a little farther away from the real world — like in outer space.

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and comedian Danny McBride, from the television shows Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals, star in the latest live-action commercial for Activision's Call of Duty series. Infinite Warfare is taking the Call of Duty franchise into space, so that's where Phelps and McBridge follow it.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare live-action trailer

Military first-person shooter games have been running out of geographical and temporal room for a while. The Battlefield series had to kick it all the way back to World War I to find some room to grow, and now the Call of Duty series has graduated from stories about cyborgs and out-of-control drone armies to saying "screw it" and adding capital ships, starfighters and space battles, all of which are included in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

You'll need your assault rifle and your starfighter for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on Nov. 4.

Try and practice your flight skills if you can, and make sure you're ready to deal with the challenge of zero-G infantry combat when Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Nov. 4.