'Civ 6' guide: New video lists all 19 civs for military victories in 'Civilization VI'

Religious and economic victories in Civ 6 require patient, careful and balanced play. Military victories, on the other hand, lead to the creation of really fun military units. Like in all the Civilization games, there are a wide variety of different units across all the different world armies and leaders in Civilization 6.

YouTuber GamerZakh has put together a ranking of all the 19 playable civilizations. The video guide covers the potential for military victories — which may seem easy, but brutish force still needs to be planned carefully, with deft use of the new districts system in Civ 6.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI was released on Oct. 21 for PC and Oct. 24 for Mac.

