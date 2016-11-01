Working on any kind of sensitive material on a computer in public is a bad idea, especially when that sensitive material might leak information about the next entry in the Tomb Raider franchise, one of the most iconic video game series of all time.

Reddit user Tripleh280 says they were riding the Montreal subway when they saw a document on a fellow passenger's computer that contained information about the next game in the Tomb Raider franchise, the title of which appears to be Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Here's a picture of the computer Tripleh280 managed to snap:

Reddit An image that allegedly depicts a confidential document about the next 'Tomb Raider' game, which appears to be called 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider.'

"The page he was on talked about visuals," Tripleh280 told Jason Schreier at Kotaku. "I'm from Montreal. ... I was going downtown for work and I took a quick snap. I really would love to say more but other than the title, the rest was blurry from where I was."

Schreier says his sources have since confirmed that Shadow of the Tomb Raider is indeed the name of the series' next entry, but no other details about it are known yet.

Redditors will just have to keep hunting around Montreal's other transit systems for more clues until Square Enix is ready to share more.