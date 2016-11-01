Top Texas Republican official calls Hillary Clinton the c-word on Twitter

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican and supporter of GOP nominee Donald Trump, called Hillary Clinton a "cunt" in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Blasting out the results of a poll from Pennsylvania that showed Trump ahead, Miller tweeted, "Trump 44, Cunt 43. Go Trump Go!"

Texas ag commissioner Sid Miller just called Hillary Clinton the c word. #txlege

Miller has since deleted the tweet, but not before it was captured by a number of Texas-based reporters.

It was his second tweet of the day that mentioned the c-word.

Around noon, Miller responded to another Twitter user who referred to Clinton as "cunt."

Via @ilanagain: @MillerForTexas R/T of the c-word was his *second* of the day

Miller bungled an apology for the tweet.

First, Miller tweeted that his account was "hacked."

He deleted the tweet with that claim shortly after it was sent, and proceeded to throw a staffer under the bus, saying a staffer had "retweeted" the tweet without looking.

New statement from Sid Miller's office abandons the hack defense:

However the tweet in question wasn't a "retweet." It was a tweet sent by Miller's own account.

Miller is one of Trump's top surrogates, going on television to tout Trump's candidacy.

Trump himself even touted Miller during a rally Sunday in Las Vegas, calling him a "great guy on television today," according to the Texas Tribune.

Sid Miller is on a little 2016 tweetstorm right now. Last night, we reported that he is Trump's Texas go-to guy. https://t.co/DNMOnsU5fU

This is not the first time Trump supporters have used sexist and offensive language about Clinton.

This guy, at the rally with his wife and three kids, in his "She's A Cunt, Vote For Trump" shirt.

Many Trump supporters wear t-shirts with sexist language, referring to Clinton's sexual prowess and using words such as "cunt" or "bitch."

Trump himself has gotten into trouble for using offensive words about female genitalia stemming from a leaked 2005 tape in which he bragged about grabbing women "by the pussy."