The best part of Blizzard's multiplayer shooter Overwatch is the incredible roster of individualized, unique characters that inhabit its bright, colorful Pixar-like world.

Ana, a 60-year-old Egyptian woman with one eye and a sniper rifle that shoots medicinal darts, can face off against Zarya, a hulking Russian bodybuilder with pink hair and a giant energy cannon.

Blizzard Entertainment The original 21 characters of 'Overwatch'

This diversity in Overwatch's 23-character roster is helpful from a game design perspective — the characters' distinct silhouettes communicate information to a player about the opposing team's lineup at a glance — but it also means that Overwatch represents characters with diverse ages, body types and sexualities that rarely make their way into video games, to such a degree that it's roping in players who otherwise feel alienated by multiplayer shooters.

As such, each character's distinct personality and visual design makes them perfect candidates for some seriously kick-ass cosplay. We want to celebrate a very specific subset of those cosplayers: those who shake up the formula even more by re-imagining their favorite Overwatch characters as a different gender.

Here are 10 of the best gender-bent Overwatch cosplays we've seen so far.

1. Mercy cosplay by Nathan DeLuca Michael Hamm

A photo posted by (@) on

2. Junkrat cosplay by iomedae

A photo posted by (@) on

3. Tracer cosplay by vellicant

majaiku/Facebook Tracer gender-bent cosplay by vellicant

4. Genji cosplay by Hans Kim

A photo posted by (@) on

5. Roadhog cosplay by Bellexi

A photo posted by (@) on

6. Zarya cosplay by Jechts

York in a Box/Facebook Gender-bent Zarya cosplay by Jechts

7. D.va cosplay by firstknivesclub

8. Soldier: 76 and Reaper cosplays by Bloodraven

A photo posted by (@) on

9. Lúcio cosplay by tri-forcing

10. Junkrat cosplay by madicosplays

A photo posted by (@) on

Have you created some particularly awesome gender-bent Overwatch cosplay that wasn't included here? We want to see it! Email tim@mic.com.