Comedian Dave Chappelle took the stage Friday night at the Cutting Room in New York and delivered a 60-minute set that focused on slamming Hillary Clinton and supporting Donald Trump, the Observer reported. Chappelle, set to host Saturday Night Live on Nov. 12, also made comments about LGBTQ and women's rights that deeply misunderstood intersectionality.

According to the Observer — which is owned by the Republican candidate's son-in-law, Jared Kushner — Chappelle was less concerned with Trump's infamous "grab them by the pussy" leaked tape and instead accused Clinton of leaking them.

Scott Roth/AP Dave Chappelle

"What I heard on that tape was gross," Chappelle said. "But the way I got to hear it was even more gross. You know that came directly from Hillary."

Chappelle said what he heard on the tape did not sound like sexual assault. "Sexual assault?" Chapelle reportedly said. "It wasn't. He said, 'And when you're a star, they let you do it.' That phrase implies consent. I just don't like the way the media twisted that whole thing. Nobody questioned it."

Chappelle said he would still vote for Clinton, but likened his vote to for Clinton to sleeping with Halle Berry and having her fart in his face.

"I'm still going to go for it," he said. "But I wish she hadn't done that thing."

Chappelle later compared Trump to the Terminator, praised his resilience and also praised his demeanor during the second presidential debate, which he said won him over.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

"Something about this was backward," Chappelle said. "A gay white man and a white woman asking a multibillionaire how he knows the system is rigged and insisting it's not. Does that sound right to you? It didn't seem right to me.

"And here's how you know Trump is the most gangsta candidate ever. They asked him how he knows the system is rigged and he said, 'Because I take advantage of it.' He may as well have flashed his membership card for the Illuminati right then."

Chappelle also said some controversial things about women's rights and LGBTQ rights. Speaking about activists, he said, "They should not be having that conversation in front of black people. You go ahead and feel something about your rights. But if you're putting sexism and homophobia and transphobia in front of racism, you should be ashamed of yourself."

Chappelle did slam North Carolina's controversial HB2 law, which required people to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender assigned at birth rather than their gender identity.

"If you need to show your birth certificate to take a dump at a Wal-Mart in North Carolina, that's insane," he said.

However, Chappelle also said he would not want to use a urinal next to a "woman with a dick."

Chappelle did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his representation spoke with Variety, insisting that Chappelle was not pro-Trump.

"Dave is disgusted by the tone of the election and especially by the idea that his comedy would be misconstrued to defend [Donald Trump]," Chappelle's representative said. "His comedy show blasted both candidates."

"By the way, he voted for Hillary [Clinton]," they added.

Nov. 6, 2016, 9:39 a.m.: This article has been updated.