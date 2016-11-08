On Election Day, people are celebrating women with #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman

After FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver created a map showing a landslide victory for Donald Trump if only men voted in the presidential election, a group of incensed — and sexist — Trump supporters called for women's suffrage to be revoked with the hashtag #RepealThe19th.

On Election Day, female voters came prepared with their response: #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman.

Twitter users took a moment to remember the strong women in their lives, the women who never got the opportunity to vote and the women who died before seeing the first woman ever nominated by a major party run for office — and, of course, the suffragists who made voting possible for women.

My vote is for my late grandmother, Shirley Chisholm, Ida B. Wells, and Zora Neale Hurston. My patron saints. #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman

To all the women who knew this day would come but couldn't live to see it. We will make you proud today, I promise #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman

For the strong women in my life esp @djdowski & @jackie_kearns & for all the WOC left out of the suffrage movement #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman

To my grandma Kiki, for teaching me about feminism & making sure I understood my worth as a person #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman

For my grandmother, who was born in a town she couldn't vote in and never did until her move up north. #dedicateyourvotetoawoman

DedicateYourVoteToAWoman to all the women who died for my right to vote #election2016 #myvote2016 #vote2016

Other women dedicated their votes to the women who have too much at stake in the 2016 election: trans women, whose identity and very existence has been challenged by politicians telling them what bathroom they should or shouldn't use; people with disabilities, who have been mocked and attacked by Republican nominee Donald Trump and his supporters; survivors of sexual assault, who have been re-victimized by Trump's flip comments about forcing himself on women; and undocumented women, whose ability to remain in the United States has become uncertain.

DedicateYourVoteToAWoman To all the trans women but a special shout-out all the trans disabled women. This is *especially* for y'all.

To all the undocumented mothers who live with fear everyday. I am a child of immigrants. I voted for you. #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman

To the women who've suffered sexual assault and have re-suffered it this year: I'm with you. I voted for us. #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman

Other women voted with hope for the women of the future — for their daughters, granddaughters and nieces.

For my 2 nieces, born under our 1st black president and who I hope can grow up under our 1st female president #DedicateYourVoteToAWoman