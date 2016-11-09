More white women voted for Donald Trump than for Hillary Clinton

One might think Donald Trump's sexist and vulgar statements would sway female voters away from the candidate. But roughly 53% of white women voted for Trump on Tuesday, CNN reported.

White women turned out for Trump far more than other minority women. Around 4% of black women and 26% of Latina women voted for the Republican candidate, CNN's exit polls revealed.

Why white women voted for Trump

It appears that many women weren't concerned with Trump's comments about women. The official "Women for Trump" website doesn't overlook it — the site, which is not officially affiliated with or supported by the Trump campaign, acknowledge's Trump's sexist comments and rationalizes they make him authentic.

"That's because he's not working off a TelePrompTer or a script fine tuned by a consultant and focus groups," the Women for Trump site stated. "We look at his actions, not his words."

Other women brushed off the candidates comments and didn't seem to mind that Trump has talked about assaulting women without their consent.

"Groping is a healthy thing to do. When you're heterosexual, you grope, okay? It's a good thing," Jane Biddick, a female Trump supporter, told New York Magazine.

And of course, women likely voted for Trump for the same reasons as men. His criticism of immigrants is comforting to some Republicans and may have given him an edge when it came to Republican-leaning women, the Washington Post reported in April 2016. Trump's rhetoric of taking back the country appealed to women in the Tea Party.

Why women of color didn't

Polling numbers reveal black women and Latina women were more apt to show Clinton the love at the polls. A whopping 94% of black women voted for Clinton, down slightly from the 96% of black women that voted for President Obama in 2012.

Black women are a force: They had the highest turnout out of any group in the 2012 election, the Washington Post reported, noting that 74% of eligible black women cast their vote. In that election, a greater percentage of eligible white women and black women voted compared to eligible white and black men.

Top issues for black women in American include affordable health care, affordable higher education and living wages — all issues that Clinton said she was committed to addressing, in an interview with Essence.

Some on Twitter were quick to point out that white women were just as responsible as white men for the Trump presidency, and that black women overwhelmingly stood with Clinton.

While many might point fingers in the days following the election, one thing is clear: Women didn't take their right to vote for granted on Tuesday.