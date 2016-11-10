Aaron Sorkin's letter to his daughter nails how to move forward after Trump's victory

World-renowned screenwriter and producer Aaron Sorkin wrote a powerful open letter, published in Vanity Fair Wednesday, to his 15-year-old daughter, Roxy, and her mother, Julia, regarding the historic presidential election upset, which left Donald Trump president-elect.

In it, he details how to move on from the "truly horrible" outcome, describing Trump as "a thoroughly incompetent pig with dangerous ideas, a serious psychiatric disorder, no knowledge of the world and no curiosity to learn."

Sorkin called on his daughter and wife — along with every American devastated by the election results — to move forward and collectivize.

"First of all, we remember that we're not alone. A hundred million people in America and a billion more around the world feel exactly the same way we do," Sorkin wrote.

Aaron Sorkin poses with his daughter, Roxy, in 2013 at the second season premiere of his show 'The Newsroom.'

He suggested Americans organize and actively rebel against many of the xenophobic and marginalizing sentiments espoused by the president-elect — being paralyzed by the outcome is not an option:

Second, we get out of bed. The Trumpsters want to see people like us (Jewish, "coastal elites," educated, socially progressive, Hollywood...) sobbing and wailing and talking about moving to Canada. I won't give them that and neither will you. Here's what we'll do... we'll fucking fight. (Roxy, there's a time for this kind of language and it's now.) We're not powerless and we're not voiceless.

He reminded them that while there may be a Republican-majority Congress, every American still has a representative — and those representatives should be engaged by their constituents, he argued.

Furthermore, Sorkin said citizen activism is a must "to fight injustice anywhere we see it" and "fight mostly for equality."

"Our darkest days have always — always — been followed by our finest hours," Sorkin concluded.

"And three years from now we'll fight like hell for our candidate and we'll win and they'll lose and this time they'll lose for good. Honey, it'll be your first vote," he added.

Suitably, Sorkin created the wildly successful TV show The West Wing about the American presidency. He's often politicized his work, making his letter a perhaps unsurprising segue from entertainment into reality.

