Latino students report racist incidents within hours of Donald Trump's win

The United States has a couple of months until Donald Trump becomes the president of the United States, but racism doesn't wait. Reports of racist incidents against Latino students have cropped up on the internet since Wednesday's election results.

For example, on Thursday, Twitter user María Sanchez tweeted photos of a "wall" built in her dorm room and a note written by her roommate mentioning Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election. Sanchez has not yet responded to Mic's request for comment.

The note, written on a school handbook calendar, read: "Hey Maria, Trump won. So here's a little preview of what is to come. #wall [heart] izzy."

The "wall" splits the room in half with clothes hangers, shoes and random toiletries and knickknacks.

I walked into my room and my heart aches with pain.

At the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign social media users are posting about incidents where Trump supporters have attacked and harassed Latino students. The university has not responded to Mic's request for comment.

Additionally, Twitter user Ashley Wagamonster tweeted a screenshot of a text message from her mom describing the anti-Latino bullying among children at the middle school where she works. According to the tweet, kids were chanting "build a wall" to taunt Hispanic children at the school.

The text reads: "Kids at breakfast were taunting Hispanic kids and in the gym they were chanting build the wall."

Message from my mom brought me to tears. She works at a middle school. This is the world our children have to live in. 1/2

New York Daily News columnist Shaun King also tweeted a screenshot of Rhio Oracion's Facebook post describing how she was verbally assaulted by an older white man who appears to be a Trump supporter.

According to Oracion, the attacker assumed she was Mexican and told her, "I can't wait until Trump asks us to rape your people and send you back over the biggest damn wall we're going to build. Go back to hell, wet back."

The attacker also flipped her the finger, threw a cup of water at her face and then ran off.

This just happened. Trump supporter tossed water in her face after threatening to rape her and build the wall. Day 1 of Trump.

These three incidents are just a few examples of anti-Latino harassment that occurred within 24 hours of Trump's victory.