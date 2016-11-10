After Donald Trump's upset defeat of Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, members of the Democratic Party are overwhelmingly sad and stunned. They're also pissed — not just at Trump or the millions of (white) people who voted for him — but at their own party leadership as well. One Democratic staffer has given voice to that indignation, and now he's going viral for taking the democratic establishment to task.

During the Democratic National Committee's first meeting since Clinton's loss on Thursday, a DNC staff member identified only as Zach reamed out the interim committee chair Donna Brazile, according to the Huffington Post. The angry staffer reportedly questioned Brazile after she gave a speech to a crowd of 150 employees, accusing her and her fellow leaders of paving the way for Trump's victory.

"Why should we trust you as chair to lead us through this? You backed a flawed candidate, and your friend [former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz] plotted through this to support your own gain and yourself," Zach said, referring to WikiLeaks' release of DNC emails indicating the former chair colluded to help Clinton win the party's nomination.

"You are part of the problem," he went on. "You and your friends will die of old age and I'm going to die from climate change. You and your friends let this happen, which is going to cut 40 years off my life expectancy."

DNC held its first staff meeting today since Clinton's loss. This happened. https://t.co/Su3DLDdOhH

An account of Zach's exchange with Brazile began circulating on social media within minutes of the report, highlighting the dissatisfaction voters on the left — and not just Trump supporters — feel and have felt about politics as usual.

The president-elect's ascendancy to the White House has largely been attributed to Americans' disdain for the political establishment, of which the Democratic nominee has long been a member, but that scorn is a sentiment many progressives share. It's what made Sen. Bernie Sanders Clinton's most formidable opponent during the primaries, and it might be what fuels the Democrats' fight against the Trump administration.