Anti-Trump protest in Portland turns into violent "riot," police arrests dozens

It began as a peaceful march to protest Donald Trump's impending presidency. But the Thursday night demonstration in Portland, Oregon, quickly became violent, with so-called "anarchists" holding bats, throwing objects at police and breaking storefront windows and engaging in other acts of vandalism, according to the Portland Police Department's Twitter feed.

Video: Crowd rushes in to stop rioter smashing a transformer in the Pearl District #Portland #PortlandProtests https://t.co/cJG3EqFi4W

Police in Portland, Oregon, say they've received "reports of attacks on drivers" as anti-Trump protest turns violent https://t.co/KZJYqhN8ia https://t.co/PGA3pyhMhP

A group of Portland protesters bash out windows of a Safeway #Portland #pdx #TRUMP #protest

Portland protesters continue to bash in windows in what can only be called a riot now #Portland #pdx #trump #protest #riot

The police department, which tweeted frequent updates throughout the evening, eventually deemed the protest a "riot" because of "extensive criminal and dangerous behavior." They also classified it as an "unlawful assembly" and urged crowds to disband.

Due to extensive criminal and dangerous behavior, protest is now considered a riot. Crowd has been advised.

Police advising crowd to disperse. This is an unlawful assembly. Objects being thrown at police.

The department's Twitter feed said that "after several orders to disperse, police have used less lethal munitions to effect arrests and move the crowd." Officers deployed pepper spray and rubber bullets.

Police have deployed less lethal munitions such as OC spray and vapor (pepper spray), rubber ball distraction devices, rubber baton rounds.

An early Friday morning tweet said 26 people had been arrested.

Trump's shocking victory in the presidential election has sparked protests in cities across the country. On Wednesday night, protesters in New York City gathered in Union Square and marched north toward Trump Tower in Midtown.

Demonstrations are slated to continue throughout the weekend.