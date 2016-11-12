11 best signs Orlando, Florida, protesters brought to an anti-Donald Trump rally

ORLANDO, Fla. — The anti-Donald Trump protest that snaked through the streets of downtown Orlando on Friday included a bevy of original signs that made clear that people in Orlando were unhappy with Donald Trump's election to the presidency.

Spelling it out with an acronym

The easiest way to show people what you think of them is to turn their name into an acronym. One sign read: Twisted Racist Utterly Stupid Malicious Prick.

Source: Mic

Superhero quote

One protester seemed to feel that words better captured the spirit of the country than a superhero named for the country. The quote on the sign, made on the back of an old TV box, read: "When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world ... 'No, you move.'"

Source: Mic

A Mean Girls reference

Another protester applied one of the movie's most famous character descriptions, about gossip-y Plastic Gretchen Wieners, to Trump.

"That's why his hair is so big. It's full of secrets." What secrets are they? "Misogyny, tax fraud, racism, lies and ableism," the sign says.

Source: Mic

It is perhaps Trump's most notorious phrase during the campaign trail. Many signs riffed on the leaked audio of Trump condoning sexual assault. This one says, "My neck, my back, my pussy will grab back," and is also a reference to Khia's 2002 song, "My Neck, My Back."

Source: Mic

The literal coffin

One protester left no ambiguity in her idea of what a Trump presidency meant for the future of America: She made a sign shaped like a coffin that read "RIP USA."

Source: Mic

French influence

Taking some influence from the French resistance, this sign translates roughly to, "the struggle continues."

Source: Mic

Emoji swag

Emojis have taken over how we communicate, so there was no better way for this protester to show her feelings than by transforming Trump into a literal poop emoji.

Source: Mic

Trump's greed

One protester took a shot at Trump's agenda. She makes it clear her rights were worth less than the billionaire's own bank account.

Source: Mic

Respect for women

Like the sign confronting Trump's misogyny, many women held many signs that made statements about their bodies and their choices — and one about Hillary Clinton.

"My pussy, my choice," reads one. "This is about more than politics. This is about respect," says another. A third reads: "Nasty women always make history."