John Oliver says election of Donald Trump "not normal" in powerful season finale

John Oliver dedicated the entire season finale of Last Week Tonight to reflecting on the election of Donald Trump as president, calling his election "not normal" and raising the question of what the United States should do now that he's president.

"It's important to remember many people are happy to see him in office," Oliver said during the late-night HBO show. "But for the rest of us, we are faced with the same questions as a guy that woke up the day after a Vegas bachelor party, deep in the desert, naked, tied to a cactus and a dead clown. Namely, how the fuck did we get here? And what the fuck do we do now?"

Oliver said it was Trump's affinity for conspiracy theories and pushing fake news, as well as his policy proposals — which he called the "to-do list on Satan's refrigerator" — that helped him win the White House.

And because of that, Oliver said Americans should not normalize Trump, even as many are asking for Americans to give Trump a chance.

"It is going to be too easy for things to start feeling normal — especially if you are someone who is not directly impacted by his actions," Oliver said. "So keep reminding yourself: This is not normal. Write it on a Post-It note and stick it on your refrigerator, hire a skywriter once a month, tattoo it on your ass, because a Klan-backed misogynist internet troll is going to be delivering the next State of the Union address, and that is not normal. It is FUCKED UP."