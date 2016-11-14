From the American Civil Liberties Union to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, in the days since Donald Trump was elected president, people have started to look for ways to help organizations that will surely be routinely threatened under his administration.

And so far, less than a week after the election, fashion has taken a notable interest in first protecting Planned Parenthood, a women's health organization that Donald Trump has already announced he would love to destroy, any way it can.

The most recent display of this comes from the feminist marketplace the Outrage. On Thursday, it announced via an Instagram post that 100% of its profits from the sale of its Pantsuit Nation line will go toward Planned Parenthood in Hillary Clinton's name.

And in case you haven't heard, the term "Pantsuit Nation" is a nod to the secret Hillary Clinton appreciation group on Facebook with the same name that has gained more than 3.6 million members. Though, this line is completely unaffiliated with Pantsuit Nation itself.

"We are devastated but we have work to do," the Outrage wrote on a picture of its Pantsuit Nation sweatshirt. "Start here: 100% profit donated to Planned Parenthood in HRC's name."

Among the items in the Outrage's Pantsuit Nation collection is a T-shirt, a coffee mug, a tote bag and even a varsity jacket all emblazoned with the words "Proud member of Pantsuit Nation."

In an interview with Marie Claire, one of the Outrage's founders, Rebecca Correa Funk, spoke out about why they felt it was so important to give back in such a way now.

"To have such a qualified, intelligent and inspiring woman come so close and lose like this is absolutely devastating," Funk said. "But it's also a signal that we have a lot of work to do. Hillary has championed women's rights for decades, and donating to Planned Parenthood is the best way we can think of to carry her work forward. So far, we've surpassed $15K in sales for our 'Pantsuit Nation' collection."

In addition to the Pantsuit Nation line, the Outrage is also donating 100% of the proceeds from sales from its "Nasty Women Unite" collection in Donald Trump's name to Planned Parenthood, as well as 15% of all other profit from the store to various women's organizations like She Should Run and the National Sexual Violence Research Center.

the Outrage Items from the Nasty Women Unite collection

Of course, this is just the most recent case of fashion taking an interest in helping Planned Parenthood survive. There are now a number of clothing items and accessories that have proceeds going to Planned Parenthood, like this "Nasty Woman" T-shirt that has 50% of proceeds going toward PP, and this "We who choose to stay and fight" tote bag that has 100% of its profit going toward PP and this pin that simply reads "Together" that promises that 50% of its total sales will be donated to PP.

So, even before Trump has taken office, it's clear that fashion is doing all it can to stand strong with Planned Parenthood. Let's hope it makes a difference.