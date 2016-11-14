When is the inaugural address? Key events to know about

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2017, at which time he will deliver his inaugural address.

Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn in on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol.

Those interested in getting a closer view of the ceremony can apply for tickets via their state representatives. All tickets to the event are free.

Those without tickets can observe the proceedings from the National Mall and surrounding areas, though expect to be sharing those surrounding areas with protesters, who are expected to turn out in droves.

Susan Walsh/AP President Barack Obama's inaugural ceremony in 2009

There are 10 inaugural balls in the evening, for which the public can try to order tickets.

While details and logistics are still being ironed out for Trump's inauguration ceremony, the day traditionally involves a morning worship followed by a procession to the Capitol; the vice president is then sworn in, followed by the president. The president then delivers their inaugural address, the preceding president formally departs before a luncheon, the parade and various inaugural balls.

Nearly 2 million people attended Obama's first inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009. Some pundits anticipate the numbers might be a bit lower for Trump's big day.