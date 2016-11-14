'Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection': PS4 release, games, trailer, DLC and more info

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection is a remastered compilation of three different Assassin's Creed games and two short films coming to PS4 and Xbox One on Nov. 15.

Here's everything you need to know about it, including which games and downloadable content (known as DLC) are included.

What games are included in Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection ?

The collection includes the games from the Assassin's Creed series which — as you might imagine — star the assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze, an Italian assassin living in the 15th century during the Renaissance.

All told, the collection comes with three games and two short films:

— Assassin's Creed II, first released in 2009.

— Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood, first released in 2010.

— Assassin's Creed: Revelations, first released in 2011.

— Assassin's Creed: Lineage, a short live-action film that serves as a prequel for Assassin's Creed II, which was originally released in three parts on YouTube.

— Assassin's Creed: Embers, an animated short film about Ezio as an old man originally released with the special editions of Revelations.

Notably, The Ezio Collection does not include the online multiplayer mode introduced in Brotherhood and continued in Revelations.

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection : What downloadable content is included?

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection includes every piece of single-player DLC for the three games listed in the previous section, but since the collection does not include multiplayer modes, it also does not include the multiplayer DLC.

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection release date and trailer

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection will be available Nov. 15 for PS4 and Xbox One.

Here's the latest trailer, which shows off the collection's "enhanced graphics and post-processing."

