Sombra, the newest character in Blizzard's multiplayer shooter Overwatch, has hacked her way into the game through a patch update!

Blizzard Entertainment 'Overwatch' site showing Sombra is now available.

Overwatch patch notes

In addition to Sombra, the new Overwatch patch adds the new Arcade mode, the one-character-per-team limit in Quick Play and a number of balance changes that were discussed at BlizzCon, including the following:

— Increased Ultimate costs across the board

— The removal of the speed boost component of Ana's Nano Boost

— A slight damage buff to Soldier: 76's primary fire

— A slight buff to D.va's mech health

— A slight buff to D.va's movement speed while firing

— A slight nerf to the healing provided by Lúcio's Amp it Up ability

— A buff to the lift provided by Pharah's hover jets

— A buff to Mercy's health regeneration

Those are just a few of the numerous balance changes. The full patch notes are available on Blizzard's site.

Overwatch PTR status

Monday afternoon, Overwatch players testing the new character Sombra on the public test realm were greeted by a system-wide chat message that said "Boop," Sombra's catchphrase, which was made famous by the animated short in which she was revealed. Shortly thereafter, the PTR shut down and players were booted.

@steffenva The testing has concluded, thank you for your participation.

And at Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern, players started reporting on Reddit that an update to the live version of Overwatch began downloading.

Is Sombra out on console?

Though the certification process for updates on consoles has — in the past — meant that updates roll out first on PC and later on consoles, the Overwatch update was made available nearly simultaneously across all platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One!

Blizzard Entertainment Sombra, the newest 'Overwatch' hero

Until you finish downloading the update, read up on Mic's guide to mastering Sombra's abilities, and be sure to check out the complicated, amazing history of the alternate reality game that led up to Sombra's reveal at BlizzCon.

Nov. 15, 2016, 4:15 p.m.: This story has been updated.