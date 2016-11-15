'Super Mario Run' release date and price revealed for iOS — Android launch still a mystery

The Super Mario Run release date and price are finally official, at least for iOS. Unfortunately, Android fans still don't know when they'll be able to play.

Nintendo announced the news in a press release on Tuesday, confirming that Super Mario Run will launch for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch on Dec. 15. The game is free to download and includes a demo, but to unlock the full experience you'll have to pay $9.99. That's pretty expensive for a mobile game, but it's a good deal by Nintendo's standards.

Super Mario Run release date: Is my country included?

The Super Mario Run release date is set to kick off in 151 countries around the world. Nintendo said it's planning a sequential launch so the game will likely arrive in some countries sooner than others.

Here's the full list of countries where Super Mario Run will be available on Dec. 15.

AlbaniaAngolaAnguillaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBolivia multi-ethnic countryBotswanaBrazilBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoCape VerdeCambodiaCanadaThe Cayman IslandsChadChileColumbiaRepublic of CongoCosta RicaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkDominicadominican republicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEstoniaFijiFinlandFranceGambiaGermanyGhanaGreeceGrenadaGuatemalaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHondurasHong KongHungaryIndiaIndonesiaIrelandIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJordanKazakhstanSouth Korea(*)KuwaitKirghizLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLiberiaLithuaniaLuxembourgMacauThe former Yugoslav Republic of MacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaliMaltaMauritaniaMauritiusMexicoFederated States of MicronesiaRepublic of MoldovaMongoliaMontserratMozambiqueNamibiaNepalNetherlandsnew zealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPolandPortugalQatarRomaniaRussian FederationSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSlovakiaSloveniaSolomonSouth AfricaSpainSri LankaSurinameSwazilandSwedenSwitzerlandTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks And Caicos IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesEnglandunited states of americaUruguayUzbekistanBolivarian Republic of VenezuelaVietnamBritish Virgin IslandsYemenZimbabwe

Super Mario Run system requirements

You'll need an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch running at least iOS 8.0 to play and download Super Mario Run. Nintendo doesn't specify which hardware it supports, but it's possible that older devices may struggle. The game may be a simple side-scroller, but it still boasts the high-quality graphics the Japanese company is known for.

Super Mario Run release date: Check out this new trailer!

Nintendo also released a brand new video to celebrate the news. Watch it here while you wait for the Super Mario Run release date.

Super Mario Run release date for Android?

Nintendo's latest press release doesn't mention any plans for bringing Super Mario Run to Android devices. The company previously confirmed that it's coming to the mobile operating system "at some point in the future," but it's possible that might not happen until next year.

In the meantime, die-hard Mario fans may want to pick up an iOS device so they can play Super Mario Run once the release date arrives next month.