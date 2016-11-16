Effective ways to enact change when Donald Trump enters the White House

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Jan. 20, bringing with him a government that will look almost nothing like the one Americans have seen over the past eight years under President Barack Obama.

That may send a wave of unease through millennials, who backed Hillary Clinton by the widest margin of any age group, according to a Washington Post analysis of national exit polling, giving her 55% of their vote to Trump's 37%.

Many of those young people are taking to the streets in protest of Trump's win, with some using the hashtag #NotMyPresident to voice their discontent.

But while protesting is a constitutional right that does gain attention, there are also other ways for those opposed to Trump's agenda to enact change.

In fact, one of the best ways — aside from voting for candidates who support your political beliefs at every level of government (not just presidential candidates) — is to call your federal representatives to voice your opinions on votes they're about to cast or on nominees Congress is set to confirm.

Sure, there are other ways to get their attention — including sending them emails, letters and tweets.

But staffers who have worked on Capitol Hill say phone calls are the best way to grab the attention of a member of Congress.

Emily Ellsworth, a former congressional staffer, went on a now-viral tweet storm about why phone calls are the best way to make your voice heard, saying that an inundation of phone calls on an issue is disruptive enough to an office that the issue often makes it to the member's desk.

If your elected officials are inundated with phone calls, it's a tangible sign that there is opposition to the bills or cabinet nominees before them.

We repped half a million people, it was impossible to read and respond personally to all letters. Impossible.

This only works if you call the senators from your state or the specific member of Congress who represents you.

If you don't know who your representative is, you can find out here by putting in your zip code.