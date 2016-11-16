Ivana Trump wants Donald Trump to appoint her ambassador to Czech Republic

On heels of reports Republican President-elect Donald Trump may have sought top level security clearances for some or all of his adult children, Trump's former spouse Ivana Trump is asking for a major diplomatic position.

In an interview with the notorious tabloid New York Post, Ivana Trump explained she believes her ex-husband should appoint her ambassador to her home country, the Czech Republic.

"I will suggest that I be ambassador for the Czech Republic," she told the paper. ""[That] is where I'm from and my language and everybody knows me. I'm quite known all around the world. Not only in America. I have written three books, and they were translated in 40 countries in 25 languages. I'm known by the name Ivana. I really did not need the name Trump."

Ivana Trump was born in the Czech Republic when it was known as Czechoslovakia in 1949, marrying Donald Trump in 1977 before divorcing him for a $20 million settlement in 1990. The books in question include two romance novels and a self-help guide for divorcees.

While federal nepotism rules technically prohibit Trump from appointing or nominating any of his direct relatives to paid positions in the national government, Ivana Trump is his ex-wife and no longer appears to be one of the types of direct relative specified. However, there may be other legal or financial ties between the Trumps which could affect any theoretical appointment.

However, realistically, any such appointment would carry the reek of nepotism whether or not it violated any formal rules.

Trump himself has not made any indications he would nominate Ivana Trump for the position, which would also need to clear the Senate. The current U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Andy Schapiro, has served in his position since August 2014.