Mike Pence said he "wasn't offended" by on-stage call-out from 'Hamilton' cast

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he didn't take umbrage when the cast of "Hamilton" called him out after Friday night's performance, saying no apology from the group is necessary.

"I heard the remarks that were made at the end and, you know, what I can tell you is I wasn't offended by what was said," Pence said on Fox News Sunday. "I'll leave it to others whether it was the appropriate venue to say it."

Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the acclaimed musical, addressed the Indiana governor and second-in-command to President-elect Donald Trump at the conclusion of the show.

Dixon told Pence, who had been booed by the audience upon entering the theater, in part, "We, sir — we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights."

Pence has described himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order." The former congressman and talk-show host is an adamant opponent of abortion rights and has supported "conversion therapy" for gay people.

On Sunday, Pence told Fox that while he understands many people are unhappy with the results of the election, he felt confident Trump, who has demanded an apology from the "Hamilton" cast, would live up to his promise to be a president "for all people."

Pence also said he thoroughly enjoyed seeing "Hamilton," saying his "hat's off to the cast and the extraordinary team that brought [the show] to the public."

Trump himself has not been quite as forgiving about the "Hamilton" incident:

The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior

While Trump fans have rallied to his side on Twitter regarding Pence's treatment at the theater, pundits have drily suggested the president-elect is stirring a tempest in a teapot to distract the public from other issues, among them his just-announced $25 million settlement of the Trump University case.